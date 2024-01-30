A new draft law on mobilization has been submitted to the Rada: What has changed

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has submitted an updated version of the draft law on mobilization to the Verkhovna Rada. In particular, the document provides for a reduction in the conscription age and some provisions on the conscription of women.

Daily video

This is stated on the parliament's website. From now on, the draft age is reduced from 27 to 25 years.

In addition, the draft law provides for the imposition of restrictions on evaders through the court if a citizen voluntarily fails to fulfill his or her obligation within 10 days from the date of delivery or fails to appear at the military registration and enlistment office.

The document provides for the following sanctions:

seizure of bank accounts and valuables kept in banks

restrictions on traveling abroad;

restriction of driving privileges.

The restrictions are imposed for the time when the conscript fulfills the requirements of the enlistment office. The document also stipulates that city administrations and local authorities will ensure the arrival of conscripts to the Territorial Centre of Recruitment.

People with disabilities of all groups will be exempted from service, and conscription is canceled. Instead, basic military training will be introduced. Volunteers for mobilization will have a 2-month grace period to resolve their issues and prepare for mobilization.

To travel abroad, all men between the ages of 18 and 60 (who fall into the permitted categories) must additionally present a military ID card with a mark of deregistration.

Eligible women with a medical or pharmaceutical specialty are subject to military registration. Those who have a specialty or profession related to military registration are eligible if they wish. Women on the military register can be drafted or engaged for defense work in wartime voluntarily.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!