Parliament explains when to expect the law on demobilization

The General Staff of the Armed Forces is satisfied with the current pace of mobilization. However, many soldiers are waiting for a law on demobilization.

The document is planned to be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada if the pace of mobilization does not change by the end of the summer. This was stated by Roman Kostenko, secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence from the Voice faction, in a commentary to Ukrayinska Pravda.

"The General Staff is really satisfied with the pace of mobilization. They are satisfied with the number of mobilized people, which even exceeds their expectations. They hope that this trend will continue," he said.

Kostenko added that it is first necessary to understand whether this pace will be maintained at least until the end of summer. If the pace continues and increases, "then it will be possible to develop and submit a draft law on demobilization to the Rada."

According to the MP, the approximate deadline for the draft to be ready is October this year. However, this is only possible if current mobilization trends continue.

