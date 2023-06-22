On June 18, a private submersible carrying five people went missing in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean. The tourists were making a deep-sea dive to the wreck of the Titanic.

The U.S. Coast Guard reported that the submarine ran out of oxygen today, but the search for the missing submarine will continue.

The search and rescue operation involves the coastal services of the United States and Canada, as well as private vessels. The reasons for the disappearance of the submarine are still a mystery.

Video of the day

Read also: American submarine has a mysterious accident

According to Sky News, the president and founder of OceanGate Expeditions, Stockton Rush, French scuba diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, British billionaire Hamish Harding, who owns the company Action Aviation, which sells and operates aircraft, as well as 48-year-old Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleiman, who live in the UK, are on board.

They paid approximately $250,000 each for the tickets to the bathyscaphe.

As a reminder, the bathyscaphe lost contact with the main ship of the "Polar Prince" expedition on June 18, 1 hour and 45 minutes after the start of the dive. OceanGate Expeditions confirmed its disappearance along with the tourists.

The search operation was led by the U.S. Coast Guard, as this part of the Atlantic Ocean is under U.S. jurisdiction. According to the Coast Guard, the search operation covered an area of 26,000 square kilometers.

It is believed that there is no chance of finding the passengers alive, even if the bathyscaphe is discovered in the next few minutes, it will not be raised to the surface in the remaining time.

We also offer you to read how James Cameron, the famous director of cult films, explained why the character of Jack Dawson from Titanic could not have survived the shipwreck.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!