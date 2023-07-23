5000-year-old tombstone discovered in Portugal (photo)

In Portugal, a team of archaeologists and students from the University of Minho discovered a 5000-year-old megalithic funerary monument. Excavations are underway on the top of Monte do Oral mountain, in the municipality of Vila Verde.

According to the municipality, the goal is to ensure the preservation of a "valuable heritage find". This is reported by The Portugal News.

It is noted that the monument was erected between 4000 and 3000 BC, that is, more than 5 thousand years ago. Archaeologist Luciano Vilas Boas, who is coordinating the excavations of the Ural mound in the area, emphasized that the area is extremely rich in terms of archaeological heritage.

In particular, the researchers discovered the existence of three more megalithic funerary monuments and a set of rock art in the area.

Thanks to this discovery, it can be confirmed that "different populations" lived in this area, located next to a viewpoint on the border of Ribeira do Neiva.

