2000-year-old dice discovered in Poland (photo)

In southern Poland, archaeologists have discovered dice dating back 2000 years. This is the oldest such bone found in the country.

The discovery was made in a Celtic settlement in Samborowice (Silesia). It is reported by Am-Pol Eagle.

The artifact is a cube-shaped bone or horn. Due to the low probability of throwing a die so that it lands on one of the two smaller sides, the longer sides were usually marked with higher values (3, 5, 4, and 6).

However, there were exceptions to this rule, and in the case of the Samborovitsky dice, these sides were marked with only the two highest values - 5 and 6.

Such dice are known mainly from the so-called central settlements in Lower Austria, Bohemia, and Moravia.

