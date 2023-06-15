A 3200-year-old fresco depicting a spider god was found in Peru

During excavations on the territory of the ruins of a temple in the province of Viru in Peru, archaeologists discovered a 3200-year-old fresco depicting a spider god painted on the wall.

This is reported by The Guardian.

The fresco was created using ochre, yellow, gray and white paint. According to scientists, the spider god was a symbol of rain and fertility.

Given that the temple was built near a river, we can assume that it was dedicated to the gods of water. The spider on the fresco was associated with water and had a special meaning in pre-Hispanic cultures that lived according to a ceremonial calendar. Perhaps between January and March, during the rains, they held a sacred water ceremony.

Archaeologists say that almost 60% of the temple complex, which was built 500 km north of Lima, was destroyed by farmers who used heavy machinery to expand their fields in the region.

