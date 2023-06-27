In Peru, 168 previously undiscovered Nazca lines were found, which were created in a new way

Scientists from Yamagata University in Japan have made an exciting discovery, discovering 168 new geoglyphs on the Nazca Plateau in Peru that were previously unknown. These geoglyphs, known as the Nazca Lines, were created by the indigenous people of the area many centuries ago.

Archaeologists were conducting research using aerial photographs and drones when they came across these fascinating geoglyphs. Among the new findings were outlines of people, camels, birds, cats, and snakes. The researchers date them to a period between 100 BC and 300 AD. Interestingly, some of these geoglyphs were created by piling stones, while many of the other Naski lines were created by removing soil.

In addition, the team of archaeologists is working on developing an artificial intelligence that can automatically detect geoglyphs based on the analysis of aerial photographs. Although this intelligent agent has not yet been applied to detect these 168 geoglyphs, the team hopes to use this data to train the system. Professor Masato Sakai said: "We are using the geoglyphs we have found for the artificial intelligence research we are currently conducting."

The geoglyphs on the Nazca Plateau are one of the most famous and mysterious attractions in Peru. These striking geometric and figurative geoglyphs are often carved in shallow grooves. The Nazca lines were first discovered by the American archaeologist Paul Kosok in 1939 during a flight over the plateau. It is still unknown who created the petroglyphs and why.

