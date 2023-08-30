Ancient artifacts 2000 years old discovered in UAE

During recent archaeological research in the emirate of Umm Al-Queen, located in the UAE, a significant number of artifacts of ancient origin dating back 2000 years were discovered.

More than a dozen burials, jewelry, coins and other historical artifacts dating back to the first century AD were found during recent excavations in the town of Ed Dur, located on the shores of the shallow Khor Al Beida Bay.

Archaeological research on the territory of Ed Dur, which means "home, dwelling" in Arabic, began in the 1970s. In 1973, an Iraqi archaeologist discovered the site, and excavations began the following year, leading to the discovery of the remains of stone buildings and ancient coins. In the period from 1989 to 1995, during further research, a temple of the Sun God was discovered, decorated with inscriptions in Aramaic. In 2015, more than 500 burials were discovered near the ruins of the buildings and the temple, as well as other items including religious artifacts, weapons, jewelry, and ceramics.

According to the emirate's Department of Tourism and Antiquities, archaeological research in Ed Dur has been conducted by local archaeologists since 2009 and is still ongoing. In the last season, 15 new burials, remains of ancient buildings, bronze figurines, pottery and jewelry were found.

The evidence found suggests that the inhabitants of this region in the past believed that life on earth and after death were inextricably linked, so all the burials were located near residential buildings. Most of the burials were oriented to the northeast, with the exception of one that was oriented to the northwest.

In addition, it was reported that some of the coins found are very similar to those that were in circulation in the fourth century BC during the reign of Emperor Alexander the Great. These coins were distributed in the east of the Arabian Peninsula in the early AD. A stone mold used to make the coins was also found, which suggests the possibility that some of the coins found were made in the territory that now belongs to the UAE.

