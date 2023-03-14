In Nova Kakhovka, guerrillas blow up a collaborator with his car

The Ukrainian guerrilla movement Atesh reported a successful bomb attack on Monday, March 13. At 12:10 a.m. on Peremohy Avenue near the Smachna Kraina cafe, an Atesh agent blew up the deputy head of the so-called Novokakhovka military administration near his car.

Read also: A car with a local collaborator was blown up in Enerhodar

According to the report, the target of the attack was a collaborator who worked on the territory of Nova Kakhovka, a town in Kherson region, temporarily occupied by Russia.

"We are waiting for confirmation of the final liquidation. In any case, this will serve as a reminder to the Rush***s and their minions that we will not allow them to commit outrages on Ukrainian soil with impunity," wrote representatives of the Atesh underground organisation.

Video of the day

In a statement, representatives of the Atesh movement said that no civilians were injured in the attack. The final confirmation of the collaborator's elimination is currently awaited. The guerrillas stressed that this act should serve as a reminder to the Russians and their supporters that Ukraine will not allow outrages to be committed on its territory with impunity.

The day before, members of the Atesh movement also blew up a railway line between Abrikosivka and Radensk in Kherson region. Representatives of the military branches recognised this act as a "rehearsal" for similar actions in the future.

Earlier, a KamAZ truck with Russian occupants inside overturned in the Belgorod region.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!