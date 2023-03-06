A medieval royal wharf was discovered in Norway (photo)

The remains of a medieval royal wharf were discovered in Norway. The find was made during excavations in the waterfront neighborhood of Bjørvika in Oslo.

Researchers discovered the remains of a long part of the pier, which was probably built by a medieval king of Norway. More than 26 feet of the pier's foundation has been preserved in excellent condition under the thick clay of the Oslofjord seabed, The History Blog writes.

It is noted that the pier's foundation was built by weaving massive logs into bulwarks. Then they were embedded in the seabed.

Traces of shellfish and mussels on the logs indicate that they were left open in the water. Structures built on foundations pushed them deeper into the clay over time, where they were preserved.

The sections will be taken from the bulwark logs so they can be dated. Haakon V (reign 1299-1319) is the most likely candidate for the construction of the wharf.

It was during his reign that Oslo surpassed Bergen and became the capital of Norway, and it was Haakon V who built Akershus Fortress to protect the city and the royal residence. The foundations of the pier were found right next to the remains of the royal palace that preceded the Akershus Fortress.

