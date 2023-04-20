Rare Viking Age iron ingots discovered in Norway (photo)

In Norway, iron ingots were discovered, which were probably used as a means of payment about 1,000 years ago. According to archaeologists, this is a very rare and fascinating find.

Grete Margo Sørum found nearly 1,000-year-old iron bars while cleaning out her parents' house. A century has passed since a similar discovery in the country, reports Life in Norway.

The iron bars were found near the historic King's Road in Aurdal, Valdres. According to the woman, her father found the bars in the 1980s while digging a well, but kept them.

It is about 32 small ingots, each weighing about 50 grams. They are all cast in the same mold, and a hole in each bar. Valdres had significant iron production, as evidenced by packhorse routes and production sites in the surrounding mountains.

Most of the iron production took place in the late Viking Age in the years 900-1200 AD. But in Valdres and elsewhere, remains of iron production have been found dating back to 200 AD.

