Ancient horse bridle from the Viking Age discovered in Norway (photo)

Researchers in the mountains of Norway have discovered an iron horseshoe and bridle from the Viking Age, which ended about 1000 years ago. The discovery was made on the south side of the Landbrein Pass.

Finding leather parts on a bridle is extremely rare. This is reported by Live Science.

It is noted that the shape of the bridle makes dating difficult, and further research is needed. However, archaeologists believe that the artifact may date back to the Viking Age (793 to 1066 AD).

In the Viking era, the Landbreen Pass was a popular place and known for a large number of artifacts. Viking spears, ancient horse manure, and horse bones were found here.

"The reason we are making all these finds is because the mountain ice is receding due to anthropogenic climate change. Inside the ice, the artifacts are in a giant prehistoric freezer," the researchers said.

