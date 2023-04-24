The Ministry of Education and Science explained when Ukraine will return to the 12-year school program

Ukraine plans to return to a 12-year school system as part of the reform. However, the Ministry of Education and Science is in no hurry to make the transition.

Such a reform will require a lot of resources that are not currently provided for in the budget. This was reported by the Ministry of Education and Science.

It is noted that the educational process should be consistent and continuous.

"According to the Law of Ukraine "On Education", the transition to a 12-year school system should take place in 2027 as part of the NUS reform. Currently, experts are only working on developing a state standard for specialized high schools. This document will define what education in high school will be like," the ministry explained.

The educators added that the war has become a challenge for the entire education system, including the reform and implementation of the 12-year program.

