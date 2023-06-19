Defense Ministry confirms liberation of Pyatikhatky in Zaporizhzhia (frontline map)

In the Tavriya sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have successfully liberated eight localities from the enemy during two weeks of offensive operations. The liberated areas include Novodarivka, Levadne, Storozheve, Makarivka, Blahodatne, Lobkove, Neskuchne, and Pyatikhatky.

This information was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Hanna Malyar. She stated that units of the Tavria Brigade in the Tavria sector have advanced up to 7 km into the enemy's territory. The total area liberated in the southern region amounts to 113 square kilometers.

"Active work of the Tauride Defense Forces continues," added Malyar.

Read also: Attacked from the rear: Special Operations Forces fighters show their work in enemy trenches (video)

Video of the day

Regarding the enemy's losses, the deputy minister added that the Ukrainian Armed Forces neutralized up to 5,000 enemy personnel last week, with more than 4,600 reported as killed or wounded. Additionally, over 80 soldiers from the Russian army were captured.

She further stated, "Our defense forces also successfully destroyed over 400 pieces of enemy equipment and weapons, which included helicopters, tanks, howitzers, an anti-tank missile system, and more."

Malyar states that in the east, the enemy made significant efforts to halt the advancement of Ukrainian troops in the Bakhmut sector. They deployed additional units and intensified their attacks.

"Although the overall intensity of fighting in this sector decreased last week, there were still 41 firefights, and our troops made advances into the enemy's territory in multiple areas. Meanwhile, the enemy continued their offensive in the Liman-Kupiansk, Avdiivka, and Maryinka sectors. However, thanks to the professionalism and bravery of our soldiers, we did not cede any ground in these areas," summarized the Defense Ministry official.

An online video has been shared featuring the defenders from the 128th separate mountain assault brigade of the Transcarpathian region and the 2nd separate infantry battalion proudly holding the flag of Ukraine in Pyatikhatky.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian defense forces have recently inflicted significant losses on the Russian army in the southern direction. They destroyed more than 70 pieces of enemy military equipment and neutralized up to five enemy personnel companies.

If you wish to stay updated on the latest news regarding the war and events in Ukraine, you may consider subscribing to our Telegram channel!