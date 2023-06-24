Tanks moving towards Moscow were spotted in the Lipetsk region of Russia. Updated (video)

In the Lipetsk region of Russia, a convoy of military vehicles was spotted moving along a road towards Moscow. It is not yet known whether this is military equipment of the Russian army or representatives of the private military company Wagner, which is run by Yevgeny Prigozhin.

In Russian telegram channels, the footage is captioned as follows: "tanks are moving towards Moscow along the M4 motorway in the Lipetsk region".

Meanwhile, it has been reported that there are checkpoints with armoured personnel carriers at the entrance to Moscow.

As a reminder, the founder of the private military company Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, accused the Russian regular army of launching a missile attack on the rear camps of his mercenaries. The Russian Ministry of Defence considers this statement a provocation. Prigozhin promised to "punish" those who attacked the rear camps of the private military company. On 24 June, Prigozhin's militants seized administrative buildings in Rostov and moved to Voronezh. Prigozhin promised that Wagner's men would reach Moscow and take over.

