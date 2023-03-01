Explosions occurred near a military unit in Crimea (video)

On Wednesday, March 1, powerful explosions occurred in the temporarily occupied Crimea. They were heard in Yalta and near the city, including Hurzuf, Sevastopol and in the area of the military unit in Bakhchysarai.

According to preliminary data, the explosion occurred in a military unit. The video was published online.

Local residents told the Crimean Wind Telegram channel that the explosion shook everything around, including furniture and windows, and triggered car alarms.

It is noted that the engineering staff of the military unit of the 758th logistics center of the Black Sea Fleet and the staff of the 133rd Logistics Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, which provides supplies and logistics to the units of the 22nd Army Corps, fighting in Ukraine, are located in Bakhchysarai.

The occupation authorities have not yet commented on the incident. Oleg Kryuchkov, an advisor to the Russian-controlled head of Crimea, said only official sources could be trusted, but he wouldn't explain the explosions themselves.

Recall that earlier, the advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podolyak, called on the residents of the temporarily occupied Crimea to begin preparations for de-occupation. In particular, he suggested to set up a shelter and stock up with enough water.

