In Crimea, Russian occupants in a military truck ran over a man on a scooter to death, rammed cars and a trolleybus. The accident occurred on Zakharov Square in Sevastopol.

Eyewitnesses report that a military truck ran over a car and rammed a trolleybus, which was used as a heating point in winter. It is noted that the brakes of the Russian truck failed.

"At least one dead after an accident with a Russian military truck. A military truck with failed brakes crashed into 10 cars, a trolleybus and hit a man on a scooter. The latter was killed. The accident occurred on Zakharov Square: a military Ural truck failed to slow down on the way down from the Moryak movie theater. The man riding the scooter was killed, the driver of the Chevrolet Lacetti is in serious condition." the Krymsky Viter Telegram channel reports.

It is also noted that in Simferopol, on the Yalta bypass road, where the Russian APC was going downhill towards Alushta (before the turn to Gurzufska), a car ran over the APC. The driver miraculously survived.

"Two Russian soldiers fell from the APC during the collision, they were not picked up," eyewitnesses wrote.

As a reminder, near Tula on the M2-Crimea highway, the driver of a tractor lost control and overturned an S-400 air defense missile system into a ditch. The system with long- and medium-range anti-aircraft missiles miraculously did not detonate. The cost of the damaged vehicle is about 13 billion rubles (almost 160 thousand dollars).

