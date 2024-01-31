On Wednesday, January 31, explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Crimea. Eyewitnesses reported a fire near the Belbek airport.

Rescue vehicles arrived at the scene. This was reported by local Telegram channels.

According to the Crimean Wind channel, at about 16:43, powerful explosions were heard in Sevastopol and the Saki district. In particular, there were shots of smoke in the sky over the village of Hvardiiskeсім, Simferopol district.

Subsequently, explosions were heard in Shcholkine, located on the Kerch Peninsula, and something started to burn in the northern part of Sevastopol.

At 16:56, the Russians took their aircraft into the sky to "save them from strikes on airfields."

Later, it became known that a strike on the Belbek airfield had hit a Su-30 and two Su-27. In addition, 12 occupants were killed and 10 others were wounded. A GRU training camp was hit in Hvardiyske: nine people were killed and seven wounded.

