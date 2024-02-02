On the night of February 2, Russians launched 25 Shahed-136/131 UAVs at Ukraine. 11 of the 25 air targets were neutralized by the Ukrainian air defense forces. Southern and central regions of Ukraine came under enemy attack.

Ukrenergo reported that Russian attack damaged one of its substations. In particular, in the city of Kryvyi Rih, household and industrial consumers were cut off from electricity.

The information was confirmed by Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration. According to him, more than 40,000 subscribers in the region were cut off from electricity due to the Russian attack.

"In particular, two mines. More than 100 workers remained underground. Some of them have already been brought to the surface," Lysak wrote on social media.

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported that the miners blocked due to shelling and power outage in Kryvyi Rih were brought to the surface.

