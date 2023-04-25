A palace coup will take place in the Kremlin: astrologer predicts when the war in Ukraine will end

May and June 2023 will be a turning point in the war between Ukraine and Russia, and the prerequisites for the end of hostilities will appear in the near future. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin Faces death

This was stated by astrologer Vlad Ros to UNIAN. "The complete cessation of hostilities will come after the death of dictator Vladimir Putin. He may not be alive this summer. There is a possibility that he will be killed. Then there will be a palace coup in the Kremlin. After that, the war in Ukraine will end," he said.

The astrologer clarified that around May 5, a large-scale drone attack on Russia may occur, followed by explosions at Russian ammunition depots.

As UAportal reported earlier, clairvoyant and psychic Valeriy Shatilovich said that Ukraine would gain many victories in 2023, but there would be no complete de-occupation. Crimea can be returned to our country through diplomatic means, but the issue will take years to resolve.

In turn, astrologer Dmytro Uranus said that there will be a threat of invasion from Belarus in April 2023, but the enemy troops will only stage a distraction. The heaviest fighting in the east and south of Ukraine will take place in May and June, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces will kill almost all Russian mobilized soldiers.

Uranus also added that Russia must be defeated in the war against Ukraine, only if the occupiers are completely defeated can further Kremlin aggression be avoided. If the Ukrainian Armed Forces bring the war to an end, negotiations on Russia's surrender will take place in 2023.

He emphasized that after retreating from Kherson, Russian troops would not dare to attack the city again, as they no longer have anything to conduct offensive operations in this direction. In addition, the blowing up of bridges literally cut off their way back.