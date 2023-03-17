Curfew to be reduced in Kyiv: when and for how many hours

The curfew will be reduced by one hour in Kyiv. This is likely to happen as early as March 26.

After the issue of improving the system of engineering barriers was resolved, procedural coordination is now underway on the timing and procedure for changing the curfew in Kyiv. This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).

According to the working version, the curfew in the capital will be reduced from March 26, 2023. It will last from 00:00 to 05:00 every day.

Head of the KCMA Serhiy Popko noted that Kyiv is systematically and methodically trying to improve the lives of its residents, taking into account all security measures.

According to him, the capital has decided to improve the system of engineering barriers. This means that some of the checkpoints will be dismantled, some will remain in place, and some will be put into "sleep" mode.

Popko noted that this decision will make Kyiv more comfortable, relieve traffic congestion and allow citizens to move freely around the city. When these issues are resolved, the curfew will be changed in Kyiv.

According to him, the curfew reduction is in line with the goal of improving logistics in the capital of Ukraine, promoting sustainable development of industry, business and the economy as a whole. The new curfew period will allow to increase the time of public transport movement for the convenience of Kyiv residents and guests of Kyiv.

In addition, the curfew reduction should help reduce social tension, increase production, and create new workplaces. Service businesses will also be able to extend their working hours.

"But for the hundredth, thousandth time, I would like to remind everyone that the war is not over. The war continues. Threats to the capital and its residents still exist. And if there are grounds, security measures can be strengthened. In particular, the duration of the curfew may be increased. To prevent this from happening, we need unity. We need the support of the armed forces. Every day," Popko emphasised.

What is prohibited during the curfew

During the curfew, civilians are prohibited from being on the street and in other public places, as well as from travelling by transport or on foot.

If a person is on the street during the prohibited time, the curfew patrol has the right to detain that person and check their documents, as well as to establish the reason for the curfew violation. If necessary, they can inspect the person's belongings, vehicle, and even the person's home.

If the detainee resists or fails to comply with the legal requirements of the curfew patrol, physical force or (in extreme cases) firearms may be used against him.

