A 30,000-year-old mummy of an unknown animal was found in Canada

Miners working in gold mines in the Klondike region of the Yukon Territory in Canada discovered the creature's mummified remains, which consisted of fur, claws and limbs.

After conducting a new analysis of the mummy, scientists from the Yukon-Berengia Interpretation Center determined that this animal is a relative of a modern rodent that died during hibernation about 30 thousand years ago.

According to Live Science, paleontologists who studied the mummies of this ancient animal found that the bundle of wool, claws and limbs belonged to an arctic (American or Beringian) gopher that fell into hibernation. These rodents still exist and are found in the same area where the ancient mummies were discovered.

In honor of the area where gold miners found the remains of this animal, scientists named it "Hester".

During the first examination of the ancient creature, it was not clear what kind of animal it was.

