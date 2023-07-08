Fifty skeletons 2500 years old found in the desert in Israel

Archaeologists working in the Negev desert in southern Israel have unearthed a burial site with dozens of skeletons dating back 2,500 years. These could be victims of human traffickers.

According to a study published in the Journal of the Institute of Archaeology of Tel Aviv University, the tombs are located at the crossroads of two ancient paths and have ritual significance. This was reported by Haaretz.

The discovery of these chamber tombs is unique, as such structures have never been found in this region before. The tombs, which are square in shape and measure 23 by 23 feet and 15 by 15 feet, are not associated with any settlement. They are located at a site that is strategically important on ancient trade routes.

According to archaeologists, death and burial along ancient roads in the harsh desert were not uncommon. These places were considered "holy" and played a ritual and religious role. The discovered tombs contain a variety of artefacts belonging to different cultures of the southern Levant, southern Arabia and Egypt.

There is speculation that the human remains found in the tombs may be victims of human trafficking. According to historical records, this practice was widespread in the region, where women were bought in Gaza or Egypt and used as brides or sacred prostitutes for ritual ceremonies. More research and analysis is needed to confirm this hypothesis.

The tombs have been preserved and restored so that researchers can continue their studies. The remains and artefacts uncover new information about the life and rituals of the ancient civilisations that inhabited the region 2,500 years ago.

