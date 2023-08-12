Schoolchildren find 1500-year-old 'magic mirror protecting from evil' in Israel (photo)

During excavations in Israel, a part of a "magic mirror" was found, which was used as protection against the evil eye. The object, which was made 1500 years ago, was found in Ugi near Kiryat Atta, located in the western part of the Galilee.

According to the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), as part of the "Survival Course" conducted by the Shelah Department of the Ministry of Education, 500 high school students participated in archaeological excavations across the country together with the Israel Antiquities Authority.

It is noted that 17-year-old Aviv Weitzman found an exceptional find from the Byzantine period during the excavations - a "magic mirror" dating back to 1500 years. It is made of ceramics and painted with patterns, with glass in the middle.

According to Navit Popovich, curator of classical periods at the Israel Antiquities Authority, "the fragment is part of a 'magic mirror' from the Byzantine period, the IV-VI centuries AD."

He noted that "an evil spirit, such as a demon, looking into a mirror will see its own reflection, and this will protect the owner of the mirror".

The scientist said that such mirrors were used as funeral gifts in tombs to "protect the dead on their journey to the next world".

