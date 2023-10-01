During archaeological excavations conducted by the Israel Antiquities Authority near the village of Hispin in the south of the Golan Heights, a fortified complex dating back to the time of King David was discovered.

This is reported by The Jerusalem Post.

This find is recognized as unique to the Golan Heights. According to research, the citadel was built by the subjects of the Aramean kingdom between the XI and X centuries B.C. It is located on top of a small hill near the El-Al River, which allowed soldiers to monitor the surroundings. The walls of the citadel consisted of large boulders and were about one and a half meters thick, surrounding the hill.

During the excavations, a rare artifact was discovered - a large stone depicting two human figures with horns and outstretched arms. Researchers believe that this may be a depiction of the worship of the moon god. A similar stone with a similar image was discovered in 2019 on a tombstone during excavations in Tel Beit Said (Tel Beit Tziyad), located on the northern coast of the Kinneret, a few dozen kilometers from Hispin.

Read also: The Dead Sea Scroll, which was considered lost to history, was found in the United States

In addition, archaeologists found a small stone in the citadel from which human hands were carved. Scientists at the Antiquities Authority believe that this may be an image of the goddess of fertility playing a drum.

According to the researchers, about 3000 years ago Tel Beit Tziyad was the capital of the kingdom of Geshur, which controlled the central and southern part of the Golan Heights. According to biblical texts, the kingdom of Geshur maintained diplomatic and kinship ties with the kingdom of David, including the marriage of Akko, the daughter of Ptolemy, king of Geshur, to King David.

As a reminder, was discovered a rare Bronze Age arrow with a quartzite tip in Norway.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!