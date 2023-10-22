Ancient Greek helmet discovered in Italy at the site of sacrifices to Athena (photo)

Archaeologists have discovered an ancient Greek helmet in the Acropolis of Elea Velia, Italy. This is the third helmet of its kind to be found at the site.

According to the Greek Reporter, the structure that the researchers discovered at the Acropolis of Velia served as a place of sacrifice to the goddess Athena after the significant Battle of Alalia.

The naval confrontation took place between 541 and 535 BC in the Tyrrhenian Sea near Corsica and Sardinia, and saw the Greeks defeat the Etruscans and Carthaginians.

The researchers suggest that this helmet was offered to Athena either after a battle or during a tumultuous period of conflict. Ancient Greek helmets have a characteristic design and craftsmanship.

Just last year, two sixth-century B.C. helmets were found at the same site in Velia, and an incredibly well-preserved helmet was found off the Aegean coast.

