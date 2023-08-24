Twenty 2000-year-old statues of people and gods in perfect condition found in Italy

During archaeological excavations on the territory of an ancient thermal resort in Tuscany, Italian researchers discovered about 20 bronze statues that are more than two thousand years old.

This was reported by AP.

According to the Italian Ministry of Culture, these bronze figures have been preserved in perfect condition thanks to the mud that protected them. It is noted that this discovery, made during archaeological research near Siena, in the San Casciano dei Bagni area, is one of the most significant in the Mediterranean.

Among the bronze pieces found, some are full-size figures of people or gods, while others represent individual body parts and organs. These elements were offered to the gods for treatment with thermal waters. The researchers also noted that 5,000 gold, silver and bronze coins were found during the excavations.

According to Jacopo Tabolli, head of the excavations at the University of Siena for Foreigners, this find is of great importance as it reveals new aspects of the end of Etruscan civilisation and the expansion of the Roman Empire between the first and second centuries AD.

