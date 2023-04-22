Sculptures of ancient gods of lost civilization discovered in Spain (photo)

In Spain, archaeologists have discovered sculptures of human figures made by the peoples of Tartesos, a lost civilization that flourished in the south of the country about 3000 years ago. It is this person who is associated with the myth of Atlantis.

According to researchers, these are probably images of gods and warriors, Vice reports.

The discovery of five reliefs depicting human faces at the ancient Tartan site of Casas del Turunuelo has revealed unexpected details about this Bronze Age society. This civilization mysteriously disappeared about 2500 years ago.

Although these people produced a large number of remarkable artifacts, these reliefs are the first images of humans found at the site.

"This extraordinary discovery represents a profound paradigm shift in the interpretation of the Tartesos people, who are traditionally considered an aniconic culture for representing divinity through animal or plant motifs or through betilos (sacred stones)," the researchers said.

The human faces date back to the 5th century BC, at the end of this centuries-old civilization that has fascinated both ancient and modern scholars. According to the team, the two best-preserved reliefs depict women who may have been goddesses in the Tartessian pantheon.

The third figure, adorned with a helmet, could be a Tartessian warrior, the researchers believe. The remaining pair of reliefs are less well preserved, but they could also be deities watching over a warrior as part of a larger sculptural scene.

