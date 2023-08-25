Desert temple 9000 years old discovered in Jordan

A group of archaeologists from Jordan and France discovered a 9000-year-old temple in the Jordanian desert.

This was reported by Al Jazeera.

"This place is extremely unique due to its preservation. The sanctuary has existed for almost 9,000 years, and it has been preserved almost unchanged," said archaeologist Wael Abu-Azziza.

Two stones with anthropomorphic figures, an altar, sea shells, and even a miniature model of a gazelle trap were found in the temple. Archaeologists believe that this discovery will help to better understand the symbolism, artistic expressions and spiritual culture of Neolithic settlements, which are still little known. Since the site was close to the traps, scientists believe that the inhabitants were engaged in hunting.

