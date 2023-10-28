Archaeologists have discovered a 15th century burial site containing a skeleton with a prosthetic arm in Bavaria. The discovery was made during excavation work for a new pipeline near St. George's Church in Freising.

Researchers found the remains of the hand in a complex structure made of iron and non-ferrous metal. An iron prosthetic hand from the Middle Ages was reported by Heritage Daily.

Anthropological examination and radiocarbon dating show that the man was between 30 and 50 years old when he died, sometime between 1450 and 1620.European doctors began to make great strides in developing prosthetic limbs for wounded soldiers during that period.

The hollow prosthesis on his left hand added four fingers. The index, middle, ring and little fingers are individually formed from sheet metal and are immobile.

The replicas of the fingers lie parallel to each other, slightly curved. The prosthesis was probably strapped to the stump of the hand.

Many military conflicts in Central Europe occurred during the late Middle Ages and early Modern period. As a bishop's chair and then an empire-free corporate state, Freising gained a great deal of influence in the Middle Ages.

About 50 late medieval and early modern prostheses are known in Central Europe. These prostheses are diverse, encompassing both basic, non-articulated models and more complex ones with mechanical components.

