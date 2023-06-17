Unusually well-preserved 3000-year-old sword discovered in Germany (photo)

A rare Bronze Age sword has been discovered in a burial site in Germany. The find, which dates back to the 14th century BC, is in such good condition that it still shines.

The weapon was discovered in the city of Nerdlingen in Bavaria. It was reported by Newsweek.

The bronze sword, which is more than 3,000 years old, is extremely well preserved. It is a representative of bronze swords with a full hilt, the octagonal Ephesus is made entirely of bronze.

Its octagonal shape makes it a rare find, as only the most skilled blacksmiths were able to produce these types of swords. The production of octagonal swords is complicated because the hilt is cast over the blade (so-called overmoulding).

The decoration is done with inlay and the use of stamps. Although there are two actual rivets, the other pair is only implied.

These rare and special swords were made only in two places in Germany at the time, one in the north and one in the south, although the exact place of origin of this sword could not be confirmed. The sword is visible among the bones at the burial site. The grave in which the sword was found contained the remains of a man, a woman, and a child.

It is unclear whether this octagonal sword was ever used in battle or was a ceremonial blade.

