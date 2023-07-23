In the German city of Schöningen, a 300,000-year-old skillfully crafted boomerang was found. This is the oldest boomerang ever found, showing that hominids of the time had the knowledge and skills necessary to create complex tools.

The boomerang is made of spruce wood and is 77 centimeters long. It is pointed at both ends and has a curved shape. This boomerang was found underwater, which helped retain its shape and structure.

Researchers who studied the boomerang believe that it was used for hunting. They assume that hunters threw the boomerang at the feet of animals to stop them, and then ran to the prey and finished them off with spears, according to an article in the scientific journal Plos.org.

The finding of this boomerang is an important archaeological discovery. It shows that hominids were already highly skilled in woodworking 300,000 years ago and could create complex tools. It also shows that hunting was an important activity for hominids.

The discovery of this boomerang gives us new insight into the lifestyle of our ancestors. It shows that they were skilled hunters who could use sophisticated tools to hunt large animals. It also shows that they were able to plan for the future and teach their children hunting skills.

The discovery of this boomerang is further evidence that hominids were very intelligent and capable creatures. It also shows that they were able to adapt to different habitats and find new ways to survive.

