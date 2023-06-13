Mummy of a 2600-year-old woman found in Egypt: she died a terrible death

Archaeologists have found the mummy of a 2600-year-old woman named Takabuchi. They managed to find out what caused her death at the age of 30.

Scientists found that the attack was caused by a military axe. The attacker struck from behind, putting all his strength into it. The woman was probably running away from the killer.

This information was presented in their book by Professors Eileen Murphy from Queens University in Belfast and Rosalie David from the University of Manchester.

Initially, they put forward a version of the woman's murder with a knife. However, a detailed examination of the skull damage showed that she was killed with an axe with a rounded sharp blade. The killer was probably an Assyrian warrior, because they used such weapons. Although, similar axes were also used by the Egyptians.

The woman died instantly, because the blow was of extraordinary strength. There is also information about the deceased: at the time of her death, she had no serious illnesses, was married (as it was written on her sarcophagus) and lived in Thebes, one of the capitals of ancient Egypt. Her husband buried her with all the honors, and before the mummification procedure, she had her hair cut and made a beautiful hairstyle.

