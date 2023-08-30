In Egypt, archaeologists discovered the palace of Ramses II

A group of archaeologists from New York has discovered an ancient Egyptian palace on the site of a royal temple.

The discovery was officially confirmed by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities. According to information received from Newsweek, archaeologists found it during excavations at the site of the temple.

Scientist Sameh Iskander from New York University said that during the study, a stone path was found near the southwestern entrance, which led to the entrance to another building with a cartouche with hieroglyphs that attested to the monarch's affiliation. According to research, the hieroglyphic signs referred to Pharaoh Ramses II.

The archaeologists also unearthed stone corners of the temple that bore the same royal symbols. These inscriptions, along with the newly discovered vaults, will help scientists better understand the function of these temples in that period.

Professor Joan Fletcher of the University of York suggested that the found palace is not unique. For example, the funerary temple of Pharaoh Ramses III in Luxor was also located next to the royal palace.

