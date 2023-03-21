Occupants' ammunition depot explodes in Donetsk (video)

Explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Donetsk. According to preliminary data, a shell hit a warehouse with Russian ammunition.

In addition, occupation forces could have been killed. This was reported by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko.

"In Donetsk, they did not agree on the 'election of the pope' again. In the process of deliberation, not only ammunition was sacrificed, but also a certain number of occupants," the statement reads.

In the video, you can see a plume of black smoke rising behind the high-rise building. No detonation sounds are heard.

Local Telegram channels report that the explosion took place in the Petrovsky district of the temporarily occupied Donetsk. There is no exact data on the occupiers' losses.

Recall that in the evening of March 20, explosions and sounds of shooting were heard in the temporarily occupied Crimea. This was first reported by residents of Dzhankoy.

