What and where to store dried apples to keep them for a long time

Dried apples are a tasty and healthy product that can be stored for a long time. In order for them to retain their beneficial properties and flavor, they must be stored properly.

Drying allows you to preserve the maximum benefits of apples, and long-term storage does not affect their taste. Pixel explains exactly how to do this.

Basic rules for storing dried apples

1. Dried apples should be stored in a dry, dark and well-ventilated place. The best place to store dried apples is in a dry pantry or basement.

2. The air temperature in the place of storage of dried apples should not exceed 20 degrees Celsius.

3. Dried apples should be stored in an airtight container. It can be a glass jar, a cardboard box or a bag made of natural fabric.

4. Periodically check dried apples for pests. If you notice that there are bugs in the dried apples, you should throw them away.

If you follow these tips, dried apples can be stored for 1-2 years.

What and where to store dried apples

Most people store dried apples in glass jars that must be hermetically sealed, fabric bags, wooden boxes, baskets, or plastic containers.

The most reliable way to store dried fruit for several years is in jars and containers. Worms, bugs, and other insects will not grow in sealed containers.

To store dried apples, you need a dry room that is well ventilated. It is desirable that there are no products with strong odors nearby. Dried fruits should be placed on the top shelf in the pantry, where the humidity is lower. If dried apples are stored in bags, they should be hung.

You can put a package of salt next to the dried food to absorb moisture but not affect the taste. Add mint or basil leaves to jars and other containers to prevent bugs and insects from growing.

How to prepare apples for drying

It is not enough to cut the fruit and dry it in an electric dryer or in the open air. It is important to pay attention to the container. If it is a glass jar, rinse it well and dry it in the sun.

If it is a plastic container, it should be washed very well and cleaned of everything. Such containers should be aired because plastic absorbs odors and retains them for a long time.

