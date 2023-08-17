A treasure trove of gold coins dating back over 2000 years found in Britain

A hoard of Iron Age gold coins dating back to 60 BC has been found on the island of Anglesey in northwest Wales in the UK.

According to the Amgueddfa Cymru museum, the hoard consists of 15 gold coins known as staters, which were minted between 60 and 20 BC at three different mints in what is now Lincolnshire.

They are attributed to the Corieltauvi tribe, which inhabited the geographical area of the modern East Midlands in the late Iron Age. The Corieltauvi was a predominantly agricultural society that began minting coins in the early 1st century BC.

The coins are stylised to resemble the money of Philip II, which was issued in Macedonia. Macedonian coins depict the bust of Apollo on the obverse and a chariot drawn by two horses with a charioteer on the back.

The obverse depicts Apollo's wreath and hair, while the reverse shows a stylised horse with a triangular head, accompanied by various symbols around it.

The treasure was found near the village of Llangoed, located on the Isle of Anglesey in north-west Wales. The find was made by prospectors Peter Cockton, Lloyd Roberts and Tim Watson. They reported the discovery to the Portable Antiquities Scheme, a programme to record the growing number of small finds of archaeological interest found by members of the public in the UK.

Historic Environment Recording Archaeologist and PAS Cymru Finds Recording Officer at Gwynedd Archaeological Trust Shaun Derby said, "This hoard is a fantastic example of the rich archaeological landscape that exists in north-west Wales. Although the immediate location of the find did not provide any clues as to the origin of the hoard, the site lies in an area of known prehistoric and early Roman activity and helps to improve our understanding of the region. I am very grateful to the landowner and those who found the coins for reporting the finds and allowing us to visit the site."

It is noted that the treasure will be transferred to the National Museum of Wales for storage and research.

