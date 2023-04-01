Volunteer Daniil Lyashuk, call sign Mujahid, killed in action for Ukraine

Volunteer Daniil Lyashuk with the call sign "Mujahid" was killed in the fighting for Ukraine. The Belarusian native had been fighting against the Russians since 2014.

The death of the Hero was reported on the Telegram channel of the Vendetti combat group, which Lyashuk led.

"Unfortunately, we have to inform you of the death of our friend, our brother, our dear person. You were born a hero, you died a hero. We will all remember you forever," the post reads.

The brothers-in-arms said they would demand that the Ukrainian authorities award the deceased the title of Hero of Ukraine and grant him posthumously the Ukrainian citizenship that the Mujahid had dreamed of.

Daniil's comrades-in-arms promised to publish information about the time and date of the fighter's burial later.

Who is a Mujahid?

Daniil Lyashuk was born in Belarus. He was the founder and commander of the Vendetti combat group. After Russia invaded Crimea, Mojahed decided to fight on the side of Ukraine and joined a volunteer battalion operating in eastern Ukraine in the Joint Forces Operation zone.

He was first wounded in the war on January 19, 2015, during fighting near Stanytsia Luhanska. The same year, Lyashuk was detained in a case against the Tornado battalion. Mujahid and his comrades were accused of committing a number of serious crimes. In June 2021, the court released Lyashuk.

On February 24, 2022, immediately after Russia's full-scale invasion, Mujahid initially took part in the defence of Kyiv and the region as a volunteer. In the spring of 2022, he took part in the battles for Kharkiv.

In July 2022, Lyashuk officially joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He took part in the defence of Mykolaiv region, conducted sabotage operations in the occupied Kherson region.

He was wounded for the second time on August 18, 2022, while performing a combat mission. Despite the damage to his internal organs, he and his comrades captured two Russian soldiers during the battle

