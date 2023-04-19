A huge place associated with an ancient cult was discovered in Bolivia (photo)

A huge place associated with an ancient cult was discovered in Bolivia. Structures formed by concentric circles and visible by satellite follow a fairly consistent pattern.

Except for one thing. Archaeologists have found 135 such circular structures in Carangas, an arid region on the Andes plateau, the IDAHO STATESMAN reports.

It is noted that the structures had from two to nine "concentric walls" at different levels of terraces around the top of the hill. Archaeologists found fragments of pottery bowls, jars, and plates dating back to 1250-1600 AD.

These circular structures were used as religious sites and created a "dense ritual landscape". Archaeologists link these sights to the "ancient Andean waka cults," which worshiped "sacred mountains" and protective hills.

Among these religious sites, the researchers found one structure that is "completely different" from the rest: this is the Vaskiri site. According to the researchers, the "unprecedented" massive place had an unusual design.

The site had an outer ring of 39 connected enclosures of roughly the same size and a central inner area filled with broken pottery over 400 years ago. The diameter of this main structure was about 460 feet, which is about 140 meters.

