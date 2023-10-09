Bulgarian researchers systematically make historical discoveries. After they announced the discovery of the first European city, Evropivoni, another exciting find was made - gold jewelry in a tomb near Sveshtari. These jewelry belonged to an ancient tribe with a poorly understood history and may have been related to the relatives of Alexander the Great's father.

The tomb where these jewels were found was discovered in 1982 and is now under UNESCO protection as part of the World Heritage Site.

Archaeologist Diana Gergova spoke about the findings in the upper layer of the Thracian burial, where a wooden box with burnt bones and ritual gifts wrapped in gold thread was discovered. Among these finds are exquisite gold rings, 44 female figurines, and more than 100 gold buttons, which scientists date to the fourth or third century BC.

Scientists also found a golden tiara with skillfully crafted animal figures and a lion's head. Another impressive discovery is a naturalistic figurine depicting a horse's head.

It is assumed that these luxurious "gifts of death" could have been placed in the grave for the leader, who, according to historical speculation, was the father-in-law of Alexander the Great's father, Philip II.

