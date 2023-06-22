Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus, crew members injured (photos and video)

June 22, a Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashed near the M1 highway near Ivatsevichy in Belarus. The Ministry of Defense of Belarus reported that crew members were injured.

It is noted that "the helicopter made a hard landing". It is not yet known whether the helicopter was Belarusian or Russian. The official statement of the Belarusian Ministry of Defense does not include this information.

Video of the day

The Belarusian Hajun telegram channel reports that a Russian military helicopter has crashed near Ivatsevichy.

See also: Occupants shot down their own combat helicopter in Kherson region

"Charter 97" publication notes that employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are working at the scene.

"The causes and circumstances of the crash are currently unknown. There is no information on the number of injured or dead as a result of the incident," the report says.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!