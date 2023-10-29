In Australia, a whale attacked and almost killed a surfer: video

A surfer Jason Breen crashed into a whale jumping out of the water in Australia, . The 55-year-old athlete went underwater and almost drowned.

According to 9 News, the incident happened off the coast of the suburb of Sydney, in the state of New South Wales.

Jason Breen was doing wingfoil. A man was standing on a board with an inflatable wing in his hands. Suddenly, a humpback whale jumped out of the water in front of him and the surfer crashed into it.

After he fell off the board, the whale fell on Breen. The man's leg was tied to the board with a cable. The whale caught the cable and went into deep water, pulling Bryn down as well.

"I thought it was over. Then I felt the cable break, I thought, Thank God, and then I swam to the surface," the man said.

Brin believes he was saved by the age of the whale. The one, he said, was young and sleek. Adult whales, as the surfer believes, are covered with sharp shells, which would have torn him apart.

