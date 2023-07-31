A rare blue moon will be visible in August: don't miss the date

In August, the Earth's inhabitants can observe two Supermoons at once, and a rare blue moon is expected. The first phenomenon will take place on Tuesday, August 1, in the evening, when the full moon will rise in the southeast.

It will look a little brighter and larger than usual due to its proximity to the Earth. The second Supermoon will occur on the night of August 30. This Supermoon will also be a blue Moon.

NASA astrophysicist Fred Espenak recommends taking advantage of the warm summer nights to see the full moon rising in the eastern sky just after sunset.

The last time two Supermoons occurred in the same month was in 2018, and this phenomenon will only happen again in 2037.

The phenomenon of a "supermoon" occurs when the full moon is near its closest point to the Earth, making it look 14% larger and 30% brighter than when it is farthest from our planet, Sky News writes.

People will be able to see the first "supermoon" on the evening of Tuesday, August 1, when the full Moon will be 357,530 km away from the Earth.

However, the Moon will be even closer to our planet on the night of Wednesday, August 30, at a distance of 357,344 km. Because it is the second "supermoon" in the same month, it is called a "blue moon".

You can watch the Moon online on the Spacegid website (the image from the telescope is updated every 30 seconds).

You can also watch the Moon online on the THEREALPAX YouTube channel.

What is happening on the lunar surface can be seen live on the WorldCam YouTube channel.

These figures are comparable to a distance of about 405,696 km when the Moon is at its farthest point from Earth.

