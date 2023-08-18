Apple warned iPhone owners about the danger of charging

Apple has warned iPhone owners that it is dangerous to charge the phone while holding it close to you. Users are strongly advised to charge their smartphones in well-ventilated areas and not to put them under blankets or pillows when they are connected to a power source.

According to the iPhone user guide, if gadget owners sleep near phones that are connected to the charger, there is a risk of fire, electric shock and property damage. As for charging the phone under a blanket or pillow, there is an increased risk of overheating.

Apple recommends using their official "Made for iPhone" cables and chargers, which meet safety standards, and discourages the use of cheaper third-party alternatives.

The key message from Apple is this: "Don't sleep on your device, power adapter, or wireless charger, or place them under a blanket, pillow, or body while they're plugged into a power source."

It is noted that although iPhones can be charged using third-party cables and power adapters that comply with USB 2.0 or later standards and relevant safety regulations, other adapters may not meet these safety standards, creating a potential risk of injury or even death.

The importance of avoiding charging phones near liquids or water is also emphasised, and damaged chargers should be discarded immediately.

Using faulty cables or chargers, or charging in the presence of moisture, can result in fire, electric shock, personal injury, or damage to both iPhone and other property.

In conclusion, Apple's advice is to prioritise safety by following their instructions carefully. By following these guidelines, users can protect themselves, their phones, and their surroundings from potential danger.

