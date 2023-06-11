An 1800-year-old box for the elite was found in an ancient amphitheater in Turkey

During excavations in the city of Pergamum in the province of Izmir in Turkey, archaeologists found special places for the elite with engraved names dating back to 1800.

The five engraved seats were located away from the main part of the seats, so it can be said that they were intended for wealthy and influential guests.

The Turkish amphitheater was a copy of the Colosseum in Rome and could accommodate up to 50,000 people. It is worth noting that absolutely everyone had the right to visit it.

A separate box was intended for the elite. They were decorated with engraving. The amphitheater was intended for watching gladiatorial and animal fights, as well as for public executions and reenactments of military battles.

