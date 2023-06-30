Foreigner opens fire at Chisinau airport, attacker may be a Wagner mercenary (video)

Shots were fired at the airport of the Moldovan capital Chisinau. This was reported by the country's police on Friday, 30 June.

Airport staff had to evacuate passengers. Air traffic was suspended at Chisinau airport and incoming flights were cancelled.

Local media reported that one of the passengers opened fire at Chisinau airport because he was not allowed to enter the country. After the shooting, the attacker barricaded himself in one of the airport's buildings. People were evacuated from the building.

According to pulsmedia.md, the shooter is a Russian citizen who arrived in Chisinau on a flight from Turkey. It is noted that a border guard fired first, and an airport security guard fired second, allegedly trying to disarm the attacker.

"The attacker is probably a military man, possibly from Wagner's mercenary group. Our sources say that the policeman was shot with his own gun, which was taken away from him by the attacker. The latter would have barricaded himself in a room at the airport, and the special services are preparing to storm it," the newspaper writes.

The man who opened fire at Chisinau airport has been neutralised and wounded, the Moldovan Interior Ministry said.

The Agora newspaper reports that the incident occurred while the Russian was being escorted to a sterile area to return a check: "He took the border guard's rifle and fatally wounded two people."

The Border Police noted that "two people died in the line of duty".

