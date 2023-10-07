Dinner in 5 minutes: How to quickly bake potatoes in a bag

Potatoes are not only one of the most budget-friendly vegetables, but also an absolutely versatile product. It can be used to make a variety of dishes, including salads, mashed potatoes, soups, casseroles, and snacks. Potatoes can be combined with meat, sauces, and vegetables, and can be used to cook delicious dishes in a frying pan or on the grill.

Try these delicious spiced and buttered potatoes that can be cooked in the microwave. This recipe was published on the COOKING WITH YOU YouTube channel.

Ingredients:

Potatoes - 500 g;

Salt - to taste;

Ground black pepper - to taste;

Italian seasoning - to taste;

Sunflower oil.

Preparation steps:

Start by washing the potatoes thoroughly and cutting them into small pieces. Then put the potatoes in a plastic bag, add oil, salt, pepper and Italian seasoning. Shake the bag so that all the ingredients are evenly distributed. Put the bag with the potatoes in the microwave and cook for exactly 5 minutes.

The finished dish can be served as a side dish or as an independent dish for lunch or dinner. Enjoy the flavor of these spiced and buttered potatoes that are easy to prepare in just a few minutes.

