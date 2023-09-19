Dinner in 20 minutes: a recipe for lazy dumplings

These flavorful and delicious lazy dumplings from Shuba are quick to make and even quicker to eat. Even a beginner can cook them.

Ingredients:

Mashed potatoes - 200 g

Large chicken egg - 1 pc

Wheat flour - 60 g

Potato starch - 2 tbsp

Salt - to taste

Method of preparation:

Make mashed potatoes. Add flour and eggs to the mashed potatoes. Season to taste.

Knead a stiff dough. Add starch if necessary.

Roll out the dough on a flat surface and cut it into thick sticks with a knife.

Throw the dumplings into boiling salted water, bring to a boil, gently stirring until they float (2 minutes).

