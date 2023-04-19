Already on Thursday, the Earth will be covered by a very powerful magnetic storm: how to survive dangerous days

During magnetic storms, people very often complain of worsening health, headaches, and exacerbation of chronic diseases. Therefore, this week you should especially take care of your health and follow several recommendations.

All because already on April 20, the Earth will be covered by the most powerful magnetic storm of the entire month. This is reported by Meteoagent.

Already on Thursday, the disturbance of the Earth's magnetic field due to flares on the Sun will reach 5 points. They will last two days.

Note that weather storms have a negative impact on people's health, cause malfunctions of radio communication devices, and electronics, and even cause aurora borealis. In addition to headaches, people complain of dizziness and weakness, high blood pressure, muscle and joint pain, drowsiness, or insomnia.

Among other dangerous days of the month - April 22-23, when disturbances of the Earth's geomagnetic field will reach a power of 3 points. After that, no unexpected or severe weather events are expected until the end of the month, so the end of April will be relatively quiet.

To feel better on dangerous days, follow simple rules:

Drink more water and herbal teas. Give up coffee, alcohol, hookah, and cigarettes.

Eat healthy food, fruits, vegetables, and greens. Avoid spicy, fatty, and fried food.

Give preference to walks in the fresh air, and gradually increase physical activity.

Do not be nervous and avoid scandals and conflicts. Take care of your mental health, and don't overexert yourself.

Stick to sleeping/rising patterns.

WARNING! The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified professional with any health-related questions.

We will remind you that in April, a number of moderately intense magnetic storms are expected. However, it is worth taking care of on certain days when geomagnetic disturbances will become more powerful.

