263 occupants were eliminated, 130 more were wounded, a "Tor" anti-aircraft missile system, two "Hyacinth-B" cannons, a 120-mm mortar, an MT-12 "Rapier", a tank, dugouts, and a motorcycle were destroyed – these are the results of the Third Assault Brigade's combat actions over the past week in the area of the Russian offensive in Kharkiv region.

The brigade's soldiers bravely resisted the enemy, inflicting significant losses. They managed to neutralize the Tor anti-aircraft missile system, which the occupiers could have used to fire at Ukrainian planes, helicopters, and other air targets, the 3rd Brigade's Telegram channel reported.

Two "Hyacinth-B" guns were also destroyed, one of which was smashed to pieces, a 120-mm mortar, an MT-12 "Rapier", a tank, dugouts, and one enemy motorcycle.

"Our units are uninterruptedly extinguishing the enemy's combat power, minimizing its weapons and manpower," the brigade said in a statement.

Russian losses in the Kharkiv sector over the week. Source: t.me/ab3army

